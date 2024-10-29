Trump's social media company is now worth than Musk's X after recent surge in stock price

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's Truth Social is now worth more than Elon Musk's X, thanks to a recent run-up in the shares of the parent company of the former president's social media platform.

Trump Media & Technology Group is now valued at over $10 billion after its shares more than quadrupled since late September. Meanwhile, X Holdings is valued at around $9.4 billion, based on the most recent value the investment group Fidelity assigned to its stake in the company formerly known as Twitter.

The stock of Trump Media, or TMTG, tends to move more with Trump's re-election odds than on its own profit prospects and investors have seen his chances of retaking the presidency improving of late. On Tuesday, the stock rose more than 12% to $53.30, on top of a 21.6% gain Monday. The stock was moving so sharply that trading was briefly halted several times during the morning. The stock had dropped to roughly $12 late last month.