Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Trump's Qatar trip is off to a flying start as Air Force One gets another fighter jet escort

President Donald Trump’s trip to Qatar is off to a flying start
Qatar Emiri Air Force F-15s provide an honorary escort for Air Force One, carrying President Donald Trump, as it arrives in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Qatar Emiri Air Force F-15s provide an honorary escort for Air Force One, carrying President Donald Trump, as it arrives in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
1 hour ago

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — President Donald Trump's trip to Qatar is off to a flying start.

Like Saudi Arabia a day earlier, Qatar didn't bother waiting for Trump to land before setting out to impress him with a fighter jet escort.

As Trump flew in to Riyadh on Tuesday and then in to Doha on Wednesday as part of his four-day Middle East trip, he received ceremonial escorts from each country's F-15 fighter jets, exceptionally rare sights.

A White House official, Margo Martin, posted videos of the escorts online.

“Saudi F-15’s providing honorary escort for Air Force One!” she wrote on Tuesday. The Royal Saudi Air Force has the world’s largest fleet of American-made F-15s after the U.S. Air Force.

Then on Wednesday, Martin posted: “what a view flying into Qatar!!!” She even captured one of the Qatari aviators, sitting in the F-15's backseat, returning the favor by taking a picture of Air Force One.

Qatar Emiri Air Force F-15s provide an honorary escort for Air Force One, carrying President Donald Trump, as it arrives in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Qatar Emiri Air Force F-15s provide an honorary escort for Air Force One, carrying President Donald Trump, as it arrives in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Saudi Air Force F-15 warplanes escort Air Force One carrying President Donald Trump as it arrives in Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Saudi Air Force F-15 warplanes escort Air Force One carrying President Donald Trump as it arrives in Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Saudi Air Force F-15 warplanes escort Air Force One carrying President Donald Trump as it arrives in Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

How to impress a US president? Spin up a fighter jet escort for Air Force One

Live updates: Trump receives lavish royal welcome to Saudi Arabia

Trump's Middle East visit comes as his family deepens its business, crypto ties in the region

24m ago

The Latest

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass the ball during the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. The Eagles won 40-22. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

Credit: AP

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs face Dak Prescott and the Cowboys on Thanksgiving

4m ago

Trump meets with Syria's interim president, a first between the nations’ leaders in 25 years

5m ago

Live updates: Trump is in Qatar after meeting Syria's new leader in Saudi Arabia

8m ago

Featured

This container has soil created from human remains, a process known as "human composting." (Courtesy of Return Home)

Credit: Courtesy of Return Home

‘Human composting’ is a thing. It’ll soon be legal in Georgia

Gov. Brian Kemp recently signed a bill legalizing ‘terramation’ as a method for disposing of a deceased person’s body.

‘I have no choice’: Georgia judge resigns amid misconduct investigation

A probate judge in Middle Georgia has abruptly resigned while accused of misusing county funds and having improper discussions about cases, among other things. 

‘It’s a mess’: Georgia utility elections restart amid power price hikes and voting rights case

Elections are resuming after years of delays amid a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination in Georgia's statewide voting method for the Public Service Commission.