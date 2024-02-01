Trump's political operation, spending heavily on legal expenses, starts 2024 with $42M

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump's political operation amassed about $130 million in the final months of last year but after spending heavily, headed into 2024 with more than $42 million to start the election year.

New campaign finance reports filed Wednesday showed that across four committees that make up Trump's political operation, he ended 2023 having spent about $86 million, with tens of millions of that being diverted to pay legal expenses.

Trump's main campaign committee closed out the year with about $33 million. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden's primary campaign account reported starting 2024 with $46 million to spend.