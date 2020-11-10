Trump's name spotted in Johnson's Biden congratulations

The message sent by Johnson on Saturday said: “Congratulations to Joe Biden on his election as president of the United States and to Kamala Harris on her historic achievement. The U.S. is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security.”

Johnson wasn’t the only world leader to suffer a Twitter slip-up. Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin tweeted Tuesday that he had “just finished a very positive call” with Biden -- then quickly deleted the message.

The Irish government said Martin had not yet spoken to Biden and the tweet had been sent in error.

Biden is proud of his Irish roots and has relatives in the country. In the Irish parliament, Martin said the president-elect was “the most Irish of Irish presidents since John F. Kennedy.”