Trump's election fight puts embattled Texas AG in spotlight

“He's playing to the hometown crowd with that lawsuit,” said Bill Miller, a longtime GOP political consultant in Texas who talks with Paxton.

Miller said it would “be a disservice” to suggest Paxton's suit was motivated by politics. But, he said, “I think anything he does to change the narrative about himself is a good idea. And if it's something associated with being attorney general, that's best of all."

Paxton has spent most of his six years in office under felony indictment alleging he defrauded investors in a high-tech startup before becoming Texas' top law enforcement officer in 2015. The criminal charges — which carry a potential sentence of 5 to 99 years in prison — threatened to sink Paxton's political career just as it was taking off, but the case has stalled in court, partly because of legal challenges by his conservative allies.

The latest accusations — leveled by his own senior staff — could spell more legal trouble.

Seven of his former top aides signed a letter in October saying they reported their boss to law enforcement over potential crimes including abuse of office and bribery. The allegations center around his relationship with a donor who gave him $25,000 in 2018 and wanted Paxton to investigate claims that the FBI and a federal judge broke the law over a search of his home.

Each of Paxton’s accusers has resigned, been put on leave or been fired since reporting him. Paxton, who has broadly denied wrongdoing and has pleaded not guilty in the securities fraud case, has said he will not resign. His office did not respond to a request for an interview or questions about why the state's solicitor general, who normally argues cases before the Supreme Court, did not attach his name to the case.

Texas has been at the forefront of increasing voting restrictions for a decade and was one of the few states that did not expand mail-in voting access this year because of the pandemic. Some Paxton critics suggested he was angling for a preemptive pardon in leading the lawsuit, while officials in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Michigan called the challenge meritless.

“I feel sorry for Texans that their tax dollars are being wasted on such a genuinely embarrassing lawsuit,” Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul tweeted.

___

Associated Press writer Jake Bleiberg in Dallas contributed to this report.