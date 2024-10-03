Trump's campaign says he raised $160 million in September, ended month with $283 million banked

Harris aides have said she raised $55 million during a fundraising swing through California last weekend alone, which included stops in Los Angeles and San Francisco. The prior weekend, she raised $27 million at a packed New York City fundraiser, which was at the time her largest fundraising haul since she took over at the top of the ticket from President Joe Biden, according to a Harris campaign aide.

Trump has proven to be a prolific fundraiser, but the newness of Harris’ bid has prompted a boost in cash from Democratic donors.

Though Harris has far more money than Trump, the former president is getting a boost from pricey advertising by deep-pocketed outside groups that support him

“These supporters have allowed us to bank the funds we need as we move into the campaign’s final weeks,” Brian Hughes, a Trump campaign senior adviser, said in a statement. "Our momentum continues to grow from supporters and donors across the country as we enter the homestretch toward victory.”