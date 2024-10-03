Breaking: Helene in Georgia: Death toll rises to 33; nearly 300K still without power
Nation & World News

Trump's campaign says he raised $160 million in September, ended month with $283 million banked

Former President Donald Trump has raised $160 million for his campaign in September and entered October with $283 million in the bank for the campaign’s final sprint
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at Dane Manufacturing, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Waunakee, Wis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at Dane Manufacturing, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Waunakee, Wis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By JONATHAN J. COOPER – Associated Press
38 minutes ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Former President Donald Trump raised $160 million for his campaign in September and entered October with $283 million in the bank for the campaign's final sprint, his aides announced.

The September fundraising figure, which Trump's campaign released on Wednesday, is up from the $130 million he reported raising in August. It covers money raised by Trump's campaign and affiliated committees.

Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump's Democratic rival, has not yet released her fundraising numbers for the full month, but numbers previously released suggest she'll exceeded Trump's haul.

Harris aides have said she raised $55 million during a fundraising swing through California last weekend alone, which included stops in Los Angeles and San Francisco. The prior weekend, she raised $27 million at a packed New York City fundraiser, which was at the time her largest fundraising haul since she took over at the top of the ticket from President Joe Biden, according to a Harris campaign aide.

Trump has proven to be a prolific fundraiser, but the newness of Harris’ bid has prompted a boost in cash from Democratic donors.

Though Harris has far more money than Trump, the former president is getting a boost from pricey advertising by deep-pocketed outside groups that support him

“These supporters have allowed us to bank the funds we need as we move into the campaign’s final weeks,” Brian Hughes, a Trump campaign senior adviser, said in a statement. "Our momentum continues to grow from supporters and donors across the country as we enter the homestretch toward victory.”

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Harris trolls Trump at Vegas rally and LA fundraiser, says her crowds are 'pretty big'
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Haunted by 2016, some Michigan Democrats worry that Harris remains ill-defined in swing...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP File Photos

Why Tuesday's vice presidential debate could matter more than history suggests
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Key Senate race in Arizona could hinge on voters who back Trump and the Democratic...
The Latest
Middle East latest: Israeli strike in Beirut kills 9 as troops battle Hezbollah in...4m ago
Q&A: Mariah Carey wasn't always sure about making a Christmas album6m ago
Stock market today: Oil prices jump again on worries about the Middle East as Wall Street...7m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Atlanta ‘bike bus’ offers school car line alternative
Atlanta plastic surgeon ruined patients’ faces, lawsuits allege
Braves come to grips with the end of a season that came with so much hardship