Trump will visit the Kennedy Center as he puts his mark on the national arts institution

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Monday will visit the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, where he'll take a tour and attend a board meeting.

It will be his first time at the venerable institution since he began remaking it at the start of his second term in office.

Trump fired the previous board of the Kennedy Center, writing on social media that they "do not share our Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture." He replaced them with loyalists and made himself chairman.