Trump will report raising more than $35 million in second quarter, campaign says

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By JILL COLVIN – Associated Press
17 minutes ago
X
Former President Donald Trump’s campaign says he raised more than $35 million for his White House run during the second fundraising quarter, nearly double what he raised during the first three months of the year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump 's campaign said Wednesday that he raised more than $35 million for his White House bid during the second fundraising quarter, nearly double what he raised during the first three months of the year.

The total is the latest indication that Trump is the Republican primary race's dominant frontrunner and that being indicted twice — once in New York and once in Florida — has only bolstered his standing among his strongest supporters and their willingness to give.

The average donation to Trump's 2024 campaign now stands at $34, evidence, the campaign said, of his grassroots backing.

The total, which was first reported by Politico, was confirmed by two Trump campaign officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to share the results ahead of the formal filing. Candidates have until July 15 to submit their filings to the Federal Election Commission.

The total covers the period from April 1 to June 30 and marks a significant increase from earlier this year.

During the first three months of 2024, Trump's reported raising $18.8 million between his main campaign account and a joint fundraising account. Of that total, $4 million had come in after Trump was indicted in late March by a grand jury in Manhattan on charges related to hush money payments made to women during his 2016 campaign.

Trump's campaign announced last month that it had raised more than $6.6 million in the days following his second indictment — this time in Miami on federal charges related to his hoarding of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and his alleged efforts to obstruct their return. That included over $4.5 million in online contributions and $2.1 million raised at a glitzy fundraiser held the night of his arraignment at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club.

Trump also faces additional investigations in Georgia and Washington, D.C., over his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election to try to stay in power.

Trump's rivals for the nomination, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, have yet to release their second quarter fundraising totals.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia limits on treatment for trans minors remain in place after hearing2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Mother of girl found decaying in DeKalb closet released from hospital, jailed
1h ago

Credit: John Spink

‘Senseless act’: 2-year-old paralyzed from waist down after DeKalb shooting
1h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

‘Effort of fear is not going to succeed,’ Atlanta police chief says after arson...
1h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

‘Effort of fear is not going to succeed,’ Atlanta police chief says after arson...
1h ago

Credit: AP

Trump posted what he said was Obama's address, prosecutors say
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Wall Street drifts lower as markets worldwide pull back
9m ago
Attorney who challenged Trump's 2020 loss gives up law license as states weigh...
10m ago
US gives go-ahead for Orsted's New Jersey offshore wind farm to start construction
12m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia ranked as a top state for early voting turnout
8h ago
Check your results from the AJC Peachtree Road Race
10h ago
Georgia Trump investigation: We’re still waiting. Listen to the ‘Breakdown’ podcast
10h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top