Breaking: Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican effort to restore last-minute election rules
Nation & World News

Trump will conduct an interview with Joe Rogan for his podcast

Former President Donald Trump will conduct an interview with Joe Rogan for his popular podcast on Friday
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump participates in a roundtable with Latino leaders Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Doral, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump participates in a roundtable with Latino leaders Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Doral, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
By JILL COLVIN – Associated Press
52 minutes ago

Former President Donald Trump will conduct an interview with Joe Rogan for his popular podcast on Friday.

That’s according to a person familiar with the plans who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to confirm the interview.

Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, and Rogan have a complicated history. While the two shook hands and spoke briefly at a UFC fight, Trump criticized Rogan after he said that then-candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. was the only one running who made sense to him.

“It will be interesting to see how loudly Joe Rogan gets BOOED the next time he enters the UFC Ring??? MAGA2024,” Trump wrote on his social media site in August.

Rogan later clarified that his comments weren't an endorsement of Kennedy. Kennedy ended up suspending his bid and endorsing Trump.

Both Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, have appeared on a slew of popular podcasts as Election Day grows closer. Trump's appearances are typically aimed at young men.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trump denigrates Harris as 'lazy,' invoking a racist trope against Black people1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Harris and Trump offer new details about policies and strategy in dueling interviews
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Vance says 'no' when asked whether Trump lost 2020 election
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trump is consistently inconsistent on abortion and reproductive rights
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Bucs' Chris Godwin to have surgery, likely out for season. Fellow WR Mike Evans to miss 3...9m ago
Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican attempt to quickly reinstate invalidated...11m ago
Starbucks reports weak quarterly results despite the arrival of Pumpkin Spice Latte...12m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Robb D. Cohen / robbsphotos.com

Atlanta radio host Wanda Smith’s funeral details for Nov. 3 and 4
Incumbent lawmaker finds race against familiar opponent harder in redrawn Georgia...
Victims identified in Sapelo Island dock gangway collapse