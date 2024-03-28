BreakingNews
HAPPENING TODAY | Georgia lawmakers to consider dozens of issues in frenetic finale to session
Nation & World News

Trump will attend the wake of a slain New York police officer as he goes after Biden over crime

Donald Trump is set to attend the wake of a New York City police officer gunned down in the line of duty
FILE - A New York City Police Department ambulance carrying the remains of Officer Jonathan Diller drives out from under Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in New York, late Monday, March 25, 2024. Former President Donald Trump will attend Thursday's wake for Diller, who was gunned down in the line of duty. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A New York City Police Department ambulance carrying the remains of Officer Jonathan Diller drives out from under Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in New York, late Monday, March 25, 2024. Former President Donald Trump will attend Thursday's wake for Diller, who was gunned down in the line of duty. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon, File)
By MICHELLE L. PRICE and PHILIP MARCELO – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump will attend Thursday's wake of a New York City police officer gunned down in the line of duty, as the presumptive Republican presidential nominee has made crime a focus of his third White House campaign and accused President Joe Biden of lacking toughness.

The visitation for Officer Jonathan Diller, who was fatally shot during a traffic stop on Monday, will be held in suburban Massapequa. Police said 31-year-old Diller was shot below his bulletproof vest while approaching an illegally parked car in Queens.

Diller, who was married and had a 1-year-old son, was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

Trump's visit comes as Biden will also be in New York for a previously scheduled fundraiser with Democratic ex-presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. Shortly after Trump's campaign announced he would attend the wake, a Republican Party account on social media posted headlines contrasting his planned visit with Biden's fundraiser.

Trump has deplored crime in heavily Democratic cities, called for shoplifters to be shot immediately and wants to immunize police officers from lawsuits for potential misconduct. But he's also demonized local prosecutors, the FBI and the Department of Justice over the criminal prosecutions he faces and the investigation while he was president into his first campaign's interactions with Russia.

He has also embraced those imprisoned for their roles on the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, when a mob of his angry supporters overran police lines and Capitol and local police officers were attacked and beaten.

Trump’s campaign did not offer more details about his appearance or whether he planned to speak.

“President Trump is moved by the invitation to join NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller’s family and colleagues as they deal with his senseless and tragic death,” Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

The former president and his supporters sought a similar split screen with Biden earlier this month as they went after the president over crime and illegal immigration while both were campaigning in Georgia. Trump during his visit to the state met with the family of slain nursing student Laken Riley. An immigrant from Venezuela who entered the U.S. illegally is charged with her death.

Trump posted about Diller's death on his social media network Tuesday, offering prayers to Diller's family and appreciation for law enforcement. He also called the shooter a "thug" and noted that police said Diller's alleged shooter, Guy Rivera, had numerous prior arrests, declaring that he "NEVER should have been let back out on the streets."

Diller was the first New York City police officer killed in the line of duty in two years.

The last incident involved the fatal shooting of two New York City police officers and the day after the second funeral, Biden visited the department's headquarters and spoke to officers and top brass.

Biden has pledged that the federal government will work more closely with police to combat gun violence and crack down on illegal guns.

This photo provided by the New York City Police Department shows police officer Jonathan Diller, who was killed in the line of duty on Monday, March 25, 2024, in New York. Former President Donald Trump will attend Thursday's wake for Diller, who was gunned down in the line of duty. (New York City Police Department via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Rome Ga. Trump will attend Thursday's wake of New York City Police Officer Jonathan Diller, who was fatally shot during a traffic stop on Monday. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Georgia lawmakers to consider dozens of issues in frenetic finale to session

Credit: AP

Home Depot buys SRS Distribution for $18.3B in huge play for home contractors
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Judge rules Georgia Republican Party vice chairman voted illegally
24m ago

Credit: Courtesy of Dignidad Inmigrante en Athens.

‘People are scared:’ Latinos in Athens brace for immigration bills

Credit: Courtesy of Dignidad Inmigrante en Athens.

‘People are scared:’ Latinos in Athens brace for immigration bills

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Tosca Musk, Elon’s sister, embraces Georgia as home for streamer Passionflix
The Latest

Credit: AP

4 Canadian school boards sue Snapchat, TikTok and Meta for disrupting students' education
8m ago
King Charles stresses importance of kindness as he skips pre-Easter service amid cancer...
8m ago
What to know about the cargo ship Dali, a mid-sized ocean monster that took down a...
13m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz

AJC high school boys basketball player of year: McEachern’s Ace Bailey
56m ago
Deadline pressure: Numbers illustrate how much your lawmakers cram into the last day
Hello, Braves fans: Meet Barrett Sallee, new host of the AJC Braves Report podcast