Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Trump to name Michelle Bowman as top bank regulator at Federal Reserve, AP source says

The Trump administration is expected to choose Federal Reserve governor Michelle Bowman to be the central bank’s top financial regulator, according to a person familiar with the decision
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER – Associated Press
Updated 18 minutes ago

The Trump administration is expected to choose Federal Reserve governor Michelle Bowman to be the central bank’s top financial regulator, according to a person familiar with the decision who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Bowman, who has been a member of the Fed's governing board for six years, would replace Michael Barr, who stepped down last month. Barr, who was appointed by former President Joe Biden, came under attack from big U.S. banks after proposing that they hold more capital in reserve in a 2023 regulatory reform proposal. Bowman's appointment was reported earlier Wednesday by Bloomberg News.

Bowman, along with Fed governor Christopher Waller, voted against Barr's proposal. She was appointed to the Fed's governing board by President Donald Trump in 2018 during his first term in the White House.

Barr resigned from his post as vice chair for supervision but has remained on the Fed's seven-member board of governors. As a result, Trump was forced to choose from among the existing seven governors, rather than appointing someone from outside the Fed.

Prior to joining the Fed, Bowman was the state bank commissioner in Kanas in 2017-2018, after serving as vice president at a local bank. She also had previous stints in Washington at the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Homeland Security.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Placeholder Image

Fed Chair Powell says interest rates on hold with economic uncertainty widespread

Second federal judge extends block preventing the Trump administration from freezing funding

Mortgage rates have declined but could stay at a level that makes it tough to afford a home

The Latest

Migrants who were held in a temporary Panamanian immigration shelter after being deported from the U.S. embraced upon arriving in Panama City on Saturday, March 8, 2025, after authorities gave them 30 days to leave the country. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Credit: AP

They crossed the world to reach the US. Now deported under Trump, they're stuck in Panama

10m ago

Greenland's election winners push back against Trump's wish to take control of the island

16m ago

Education Department layoffs gut its civil rights office, leaving discrimination cases in limbo

21m ago

Featured

State Rep. Kimberly New, R-Villa Rica, stands in the House of Representatives during Crossover Day at the Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia election bill replaced in late-night maneuver, an attempt to change voting laws

A short elections bill advancing through the Georgia General Assembly is a "vehicle" for bigger potential changes to voting laws.

10K-square-foot mystery restaurant planned for CNN Center reboot

The owners of the Center, formerly known as CNN Center, announced that a high-end restaurant tenant had been secured as the downtown Atlanta building is redeveloped.

Tent-slashing raises questions about Old Wheat Street encampment sweep

Caseworkers faced threats from suspect Daniel Barnett before a January sweep ended in Taylor’s death. Could officials have acted sooner?