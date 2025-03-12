Trump to name Michelle Bowman as top bank regulator at Federal Reserve, AP source says

The Trump administration is expected to choose Federal Reserve governor Michelle Bowman to be the central bank’s top financial regulator, according to a person familiar with the decision who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Bowman, who has been a member of the Fed's governing board for six years, would replace Michael Barr, who stepped down last month. Barr, who was appointed by former President Joe Biden, came under attack from big U.S. banks after proposing that they hold more capital in reserve in a 2023 regulatory reform proposal. Bowman's appointment was reported earlier Wednesday by Bloomberg News.

Bowman, along with Fed governor Christopher Waller, voted against Barr's proposal. She was appointed to the Fed's governing board by President Donald Trump in 2018 during his first term in the White House.