Breaking: Trump administration withdraws nomination of David Weldon for CDC director
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Trump threatens retaliatory 200% tariff on European wine after EU proposes American whiskey tariff

The European Commission is calling on President Donald Trump to revoke tariffs now that he's threatened a 200% tariff on European wine, Champagne and spirits if Europe goes forward with a planned tariff on American whiskey
President Donald Trump speaks during an event with Ireland's Prime Minister Micheál Martin in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

President Donald Trump speaks during an event with Ireland's Prime Minister Micheál Martin in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By AAMER MADHANI – Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened a 200% tariff on European wine, Champagne and spirits if the European Union goes forward with a planned tariff on American whiskey.

The European tariff, which was unveiled in response to steel and aluminum tariffs by the U.S. administration, was expected to go into effect on April 1.

But Trump, in a morning social media post, vowed a new escalation in his trade war if the EU pushes ahead with the planned 50% tariff on American whiskey.

“If this Tariff is not removed immediately, the U.S. will shortly place a 200% Tariff on all WINES, CHAMPAGNES, & ALCOHOLIC PRODUCTS COMING OUT OF FRANCE AND OTHER E.U. REPRESENTED COUNTRIES,” Trump wrote. “This will be great for the Wine and Champagne businesses in the U.S.”

The Republican president on Wednesday had signaled that he intended to take the action.

“Of course I will respond,” Trump told reporters during an Oval Office exchange with reporters.

Trump, in announcing the new steel and aluminum tariffs on Wednesday, openly challenged U.S. allies and vowed to take back wealth "stolen" by other countries, and he drew quick retaliation.

He has separate tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, with plans to also tax imports from the European Union, Brazil and South Korea by charging “reciprocal” rates starting on April 2.

The EU announced its own countermeasures. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that as the United States was "applying tariffs worth 28 billion dollars, we are responding with countermeasures worth 26 billion euros," or about $28 billion.

Those measures cover not just steel and aluminum products but also textiles, home appliances and agricultural goods.

European Commission spokesman Olof Gill said Thursday shortly before Trump's announcement that the EU was "prepared for whatever might come, and we have been preparing for over a year.”

“We call on the U.S. to immediately revoke the tariffs imposed yesterday, and we want to negotiate to avoid tariffs in the future,” Gill added. "They bring nothing but lose-lose outcomes, and we want to focus on win-win outcomes.”

U.S. bourbon makers, meanwhile, urged Trump to back off his trade war.

“The US-EU spirits sector is the model for fair and reciprocal trade, having zero-for-zero tariffs since 1997,” Chris Swonger, president and CEO of the Distilled Spirits Council, said in a statement. “We urge President Trump to secure a spirits agreement with the EU to get us back to zero-for-zero tariffs, which will create U.S. jobs and increase manufacturing and exports for the American hospitality sector. We want toasts not tariffs.”

___

AP writers Lorne Cook in Brussels and Mike Warren contributed reporting.

President Donald Trump listens as Ireland's Prime Minister Micheál Martin speaks during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Placeholder Image

February US wholesale prices unchanged showing inflation easing, though trade wars threaten trend

47m ago

Trump has begun another trade war. Here's a timeline of how we got here

Trump has begun another trade war. Here's a timeline of how we got here

The Latest

FILE - A mallard duck rests on the edge of a path around the Tidal Basin as the sun rises in Washington, Sunday, March 5, 2023, with the Washington Monument in the background. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Credit: AP

Ducks were once a conservation bright spot. Now they're declining in the US, new report shows

3m ago

US stocks fall as Trump's latest tariff threat offsets good news on the economy

4m ago

Pope marks the 12th anniversary of his papacy hospitalized but with condition improving

8m ago

Featured

State Rep. Kimberly New, R-Villa Rica, stands in the House of Representatives during Crossover Day at the Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia election bill replaced in late-night maneuver, an attempt to change voting laws

A short elections bill advancing through the Georgia General Assembly is a "vehicle" for bigger potential changes to voting laws.

10K-square-foot mystery restaurant planned for CNN Center reboot

The owners of the Center, formerly known as CNN Center, announced that a high-end restaurant tenant had been secured as the downtown Atlanta building is redeveloped.

Tent-slashing raises questions about Old Wheat Street encampment sweep

Caseworkers faced threats from suspect Daniel Barnett before a January sweep ended in Taylor’s death. Could officials have acted sooner?