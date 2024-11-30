Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Trump threatens 100% tariff on the BRIC bloc of nations if they act to undermine US dollar

President-elect Donald Trump is threatening 100% tariffs against a bloc of nine nations if they act to undermine the U.S. dollar
FILE - President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with the House GOP conference, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with the House GOP conference, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington.
By FATIMA HUSSEIN – Associated Press
1 hour ago

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday threatened 100% tariffs against a bloc of nine nations if they act to undermine the U.S. dollar.

His threat was directed at countries in the so-called BRIC alliance, which consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

Turkey, Azerbaijan and Malaysia have applied to become members and several other countries have expressed interest in joining.

While the U.S. dollar is by far the most-used currency in global business and has survived past challenges to its preeminence, members of the alliance and other developing nations say they are fed up with America's dominance of the global financial system.

Trump, in a Truth Social post, said: “We require a commitment from these Countries that they will neither create a new BRICS Currency, nor back any other Currency to replace the mighty U.S. Dollar or, they will face 100% Tariffs, and should expect to say goodbye to selling into the wonderful U.S. Economy."

At a summit of BRIC nations in October, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. of "weaponizing" the dollar and described it as a "big mistake."

“It’s not us who refuse to use the dollar,” Putin said at the time. “But if they don’t let us work, what can we do? We are forced to search for alternatives.”

Russia has specifically pushed for the creation of a new payment system that would offer an alternative to the global bank messaging network, SWIFT, and allow Moscow to dodge Western sanctions and trade with partners.

Trump said there is "no chance" BRIC will replace the U.S. dollar in global trade and any country that tries to make that happen "should wave goodbye to America.”

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trump's tariffs in his first term did little to alter the economy, but this time could be...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Okonjo-Iweala given 2nd term as WTO chief as Trump's return looms over trade body's...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

US economy grows at 2.8% pace in third quarter on consumer spending, unchanged from first...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

US consumer confidence ticks higher on better outlook for hiring
The Latest
An Israeli strike in Gaza kills World Central Kitchen workers. Israel says 1 was an Oct...14m ago
Taiwan's president arrives in Hawaii for a 2-day stop in the US as part of South Pacific...14m ago
Trump wants pardoned real estate developer Charles Kushner to be ambassador to France26m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

TRUMP TRANSITION
Vivek Ramaswamy pans Rivian’s expected $6B federal loan for Georgia factory
Black athletes 5 times more likely than white ones to die of sudden cardiac arrest
Don’t be a holiday crime victim: Metro Atlanta police agencies offer safety tips