Trump suggests a protester may get 'the hell knocked out of her' by her parents

COACHELLA, Calif. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump called for a protester at one of his rallies to “go back home to Mommy” to “get the hell knocked out of her,” his latest instance of using violent language when confronted by demonstrators.

The protester was ejected from Trump's Saturday evening rally in Coachella, California. As the crowd jeered her, Trump said “Back home to Mommy. She goes back home to Mommy.”

Trump continued, imitating the imagined mother: “'Was that you, darling?' And she gets the hell knocked out of her.”