Nation & World News

Trump sues two Trump Media co-founders, seeking to void their stock in the company

Donald Trump is suing two co-founders of Trump Media & Technology Group, the newly public parent company of his Truth Social platform, arguing that they should forfeit their stock in the company because they set it up improperly
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Grand Rapids, Mich., Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Trump filed a law suit on March 24, suing two co-founders of Trump Media & Technology Group, the newly public owner of his Truth Social platform, arguing that they should forfeit their stock in the company after allegedly setting it up improperly. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Grand Rapids, Mich., Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Trump filed a law suit on March 24, suing two co-founders of Trump Media & Technology Group, the newly public owner of his Truth Social platform, arguing that they should forfeit their stock in the company after allegedly setting it up improperly. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Updated 3 minutes ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Donald Trump is suing two co-founders of Trump Media & Technology Group, the newly public parent company of his Truth Social platform, arguing that they should forfeit their stock in the company because they set it up improperly.

The former U.S. president's lawsuit, which was filed on March 24 in Florida state court, follows a complaint filed in February by those co-founders, Andy Litinsky and Wes Moss. Their lawsuit sought to prevent Trump from taking steps the two said would sharply reduce their combined 8.6% stake in Trump Media. The pair filed their lawsuit in the Delaware Court of Chancery.

Trump's lawsuit claims that Litinsky and Moss, who were both contestants on Trump’s reality-TV show “The Apprentice,” mishandled an attempt to take Trump Media public several years ago, allegedly putting the whole project “on ice” for more than a year and a half.

But it also targets the pair over their Delaware suit against Trump, saying that it was one of several attempts they made to block Trump Media's ultimately successful plan to go public. Trump Media accomplished that goal by merging with a publicly traded shell company called Digital World Acquisition in March.

Trump Media shares have fluctuated wildly since its stock market debut. On Tuesday, the stock closed at $51.60, up 6%, valuing the entire company at $5.9 billion.

Editors' Picks

Portions of North Georgia under tornado watch1h ago

Credit: Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute/NOAA

Another right whale dead as conservationists warn of declining numbers

Credit: Jason Getz

Young Thug trial judge: Pick up the pace or I’ll hold court on weekends

What we know about man accused of breaching FBI gate in Atlanta

What we know about man accused of breaching FBI gate in Atlanta

Credit: Steve Schaefer

City of Atlanta to pay $485,000 for violating federal consent decree
The Latest

Credit: AP

Prosecutors widen illicit enrichment probe against Peru's president to include jewelry...
7m ago
With famine looming, aid group halts food delivery in Gaza after Israeli strike kills 7...
11m ago
Biden and Trump win Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and Wisconsin primaries
17m ago
Featured

Credit: Contributed

Georgia Judge Hugh Lawson, known for his way with words, wrote his own obituary
DuPont, four others paid $45M to settle city of Rome water supply case
Over 50, never run a day in your life? How to train for AJC Peachtree Road Race