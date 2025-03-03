Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Trump slams Zelenskyy for saying the end of the Russia war ‘is still very, very far away’

President Donald Trump has slammed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for suggesting that the end of Russia’s war against Ukraine is still likely “very, very far away."
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, is greeted by President Donald Trump, center, as he arrives at the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, is greeted by President Donald Trump, center, as he arrives at the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
By AAMER MADHANI – Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump slammed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday for suggesting that the end of Russia's war against Ukraine is still likely "very, very far away."

“This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelenskyy, and America will not put up with it for much longer!” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Zelenskyy late Sunday said he believed the war would go on for some time, while trying to offer a positive take about the U.S.-Ukraine relationship in the aftermath of his contentious White House meeting with the Republican president and Vice President JD Vance.

“I think our relationship (with the U.S.) will continue, because it’s more than an occasional relationship,” Zelenskyy said, referring to Washington’s support for the past three years of war.

But Trump seemed further irritated by Zelenskyy’s latest comments suggesting it will take time for the three-year conflict to come to a close.

“It is what I was saying, this guy doesn’t want there to be Peace as long as he has America’s backing and, Europe, in the meeting they had with Zelenskyy, stated flatly that they cannot do the job without the U.S. — Probably not a great statement to have been made in terms of a show of strength against Russia,” Trump added in his post. “What are they thinking?”

More Stories

Keep Reading

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pauses during a interview with Bret Baier during a taping of FOX News Channel's Special Report with Bret Baier in Washington, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Credit: AP

Ukrainians rally around Zelenskyy as defender of national interest after Oval Office blowout

Trump and Zelenskyy through the years: From a 'perfect' call to an Oval Office meltdown

What they said: Trump, Zelenskyy and Vance's heated argument in the Oval Office

The Latest

FILE - Election workers process ballots for the 2024 General Election, Nov. 5, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

Credit: AP

Wisconsin audit of Trump win finds not a single voting machine error

3m ago

CIA to offer tips on 'creative problem solving' at SXSW festival

4m ago

Families and revelers party side-by-side in a traditional Carnival in Sao Paulo's countryside

9m ago

Featured

Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta is seen returning to business Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024 after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon left the suspect and three other people injured. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Pedestrian death at Peachtree Center renews crosswalk safety debate

Merchant killed by car at faded crosswalk after previous road safety measures were reversed.

OPINION

MURPHY: Who really needs the CDC anyway?

Instead of instilling “efficiency” at the CDC, the Trump administration seems only to have only injected blind decision-making and incompetence to the critical agency.

CeeLo Green says Spelman instructor who died on Lake Oconee was like a sister

Atlanta rapper says he grew up with Spelman College professor who died in Georgia lake