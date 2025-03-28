Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Trump signs executive order to end collective bargaining at agencies involved with national security

President Donald Trump is ending collective bargaining with federal labor unions in agencies with national security missions across the federal government, citing authority granted him under a 1978 law
President Donald Trump speaks at a reception celebrating Women's History Month in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

President Donald Trump speaks at a reception celebrating Women's History Month in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE – Associated Press
3 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump moved Thursday to end collective bargaining with federal labor unions in agencies with national security missions across the federal government, citing authority granted him under a 1978 law.

The order, signed without public fanfare and announced late Thursday, appears to touch most of the federal government. Affected agencies include the Departments of State, Defense, Veterans Affairs, Energy, Health and Human Services, Treasury, Justice and Commerce and the part of Homeland Security responsible for border security.

Police and firefighters will continue to collectively bargain.

Trump said the Civil Service Reform Act of 1978 gives him the authority to end collective bargaining with federal unions in these agencies because of their role in safeguarding national security.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Demonstrators rally in support of federal workers outside of the Department of Health and Human Services, Feb. 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

Credit: AP

Appeals court refuses to halt an order for the rehiring of thousands of fired federal workers

Federal judge struggles with scope of relief for fired workers

US applications for unemployment benefits hold steady, remain in recent healthy range

The Latest

Florida players react on the bench during the second half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament against Maryland, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: AP

Top-seeded Florida and its seniors run away from Maryland's 'Crab Five' for 87-71 March Madness win

10m ago

Alabama makes March Madness record 25 3s and romps past BYU 113-88 to reach Elite Eight

17m ago

The Associated Press, banned from White House press pool, renews request to court for reinstatement

19m ago

Featured

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., responds to reporters as the Senate works to avert a partial government shutdown ahead of the midnight deadline, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Senate votes to overturn rule that capped bank overdraft fees at $5

Bank advocates are lauding a proposed move to scrap a $5 cap on bank overdraft fees, but U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia says it could squeeze American families.

A look at who’s on the Braves’ 26-man roster for opening day

The Braves are carrying 13 pitchers and 13 position players to start the season.

As YSL trial dragged on, justice for other families was put on hold

The length of the YSL case meant many other criminal cases in Georgia had to be put on hold, worsening an already full backlog of cases stemming from the COVID-19 shutdowns.