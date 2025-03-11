Nation & World News
Trump selects a new Tesla on White House driveway to show support for Elon Musk

President Donald Trump selected a shiny red Tesla on the White House driveway as he showed support for Elon Musk's electric automaker
By CHRIS MEGERIAN – Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump shopped for a new Tesla on the White House driveway on Tuesday, selecting a shiny red sedan to show his support for Elon Musk 's electric vehicle company as it faces blowback because of his work to advance the president's political agenda and downsize the federal government.

“Wow," Trump said as he eased his way into the driver's seat of a Model S. “That's beautiful.”

Musk got in on the passenger side and joked about “giving the Secret Service a heart attack” as they talked about how to start a vehicle that can reach 60 miles (95 kilometers) per hour in a few seconds.

Trump told reporters that he would write a check for the car, which retails for roughly $80,000, and leave it at the White House so his staff can drive it. The president also said he hopes his purchase will boost Tesla, which is struggling with sagging sales and declining stock prices.

“It's a great product,” he said. Referring to Musk, Trump said “we have to celebrate him.”

It was the latest — and most unusual — example of how Trump has demonstrated loyalty to Musk, who spent heavily on his comeback campaign last year and has been a key figure in his second administration. Tesla's stock price increased nearly 4% on Tuesday after dropping almost 48% since Trump took office in January.

The Republican president announced on social media overnight that he was going to buy a new Tesla as “a show of confidence and support for Elon Musk, a truly great American.”

Musk continues to run Tesla — as well as the social media platform X and the rocket manufacturer SpaceX — while also serving as Trump's adviser.

“Elon Musk is ‘putting it on the line’ in order to help our Nation, and he is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!" Trump wrote. "But the Radical Left Lunatics, as they often do, are trying to illegally and collusively boycott Tesla, one of the World’s great automakers, and Elon’s ‘baby,’ in order to attack and do harm to Elon, and everything he stands for.”

Others have also rallied to Musk's defense. Alex Jones, a prominent conspiracy theorist, said that he bought a customized version of a Cybertruck that he'll give away to a customer of his online store next month.

In addition to Tesla's struggles, Musk has faced other challenges too. He said X was targeted by a "massive cyberattack" that disrupted the social media platform on Monday, and the last two test launches of his Starship rocket ended in explosions.

Presidents almost never drive for security reasons. Joe Biden got behind the wheel of an electric truck while promoting domestic manufacturing, and Barack Obama took a spin with Jerry Seinfeld in the White House driveway for a comedy show.

But regardless of the practicality of Trump's purchase, his overnight announcement about buying a Tesla represented another step in how the president has blurred lines between private and public interests.

During his first term, top adviser Kellyanne Conway urged people to show their support for Trump's daughter Ivanka by purchasing her retail products.

“Go buy Ivanka’s stuff,” she said. “I’m going to give it a free commercial here.”

Trump's wealth and business savvy is core to his political appeal. The president promoted his products while running for office last year, and he attached his name to a cryptocurrency meme coin that launched shortly before he took office.

However, it's rare to see Trump use his own money to support an ally, no matter how important they are.

Musk is the world's richest person, with billions of dollars in government contracts. He's also exerting sweeping influence over Trump's administration through the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, and traveling frequently with the president.

During an interview with the Fox Business Network on Monday, host Larry Kudlow asked Musk “how are you running your other businesses” while also advising Trump.

“With great difficulty,” he said.

“But there’s no turning back, you say?” Kudlow responded.

"I'm just here trying to make government more efficient, eliminate waste and fraud," Musk said.

Tesla has recently faced protests and vandalism. Police are investigating gunshots fired at a dealership in Oregon, and fire officials are examining a blaze that destroyed four Cybertrucks at a Tesla lot in Seattle.

At times, the White House has needed to play cleanup for Musk, who had never worked in public service before and has admitted that he'll make mistakes along the way.

For example, Musk presented inflated estimates of fraud in government benefits like Social Security on Monday, leading Democrats to argue that he was planning cuts to the popular programs.

“Most of the federal spending is entitlements,” Musk said in the interview. “That’s the big one to eliminate.”

The next morning, a White House account on X criticized news organizations as “lying hacks” and told Democrats to “spare us the fake outrage" about reducing benefits.

“He was clearly talking about the WASTE in the programs," the White House posted.

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, left, and Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump attend a campaign event at the Butler Farm Show, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Elon Musk flashes his t-shirt that reads "DOGE" to the media as he walks on South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Elon Musk applauds as President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Korinna Hirsch stands with other demonstrators during a protest of automaker billionaire CEO, Elon Musk near a Tesla vehicle dealership, Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Decatur, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Marsha Partin, right, stands with other demonstrators during a protest of automaker billionaire CEO, Elon Musk near a Tesla vehicle dealership, Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Decatur, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A member of the Seattle Fire Department inspects a burned Tesla Cybertruck at a Tesla lot in Seattle, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Tesla vehicles are displayed at the AutoMobility LA Auto Show, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This photo released by the Tigard Police Department, shows shattered windows of a Tesla dealership, Thursday, March 6, 2025, in Tigard. Oreg. (Tigard Police Department via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A banner is left outside a Tesla showroom during a demonstration, in Lisbon, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

Credit: AP

How Trump's efforts to help Tesla could hurt it

2h ago
OPINION

RHONE: Tesla Takedown comes to Atlanta. Don’t say Musk didn’t warn you

The Tesla Takedown makes its way to metro Atlanta with a planned protest at the showroom in Decatur.

US economic worries mount as Trump implements tariffs, cuts workforce and freezes spending

Ontario Premier Doug Ford prepares to speak to an American news outlet in his office at the Queens Park Legislature in Toronto on Monday, March 10, 2025. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Ontario premier backs down on US electricity hikes after speaking with Trump's commerce secretary

5m ago

Explorers discover wreckage of cargo ship that sank in Lake Superior storm more than 130 years ago

5m ago

US bans flights to Haiti's capital until Sept. 8 as UN expert says gang violence is more dire

5m ago

State senators Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, and RaShaun Kemp, D-Atlanta, fist bump at the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES RECAP

Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates

Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.

Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says

The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.

EXCLUSIVE

Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank

The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.