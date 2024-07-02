Trump seeks to set aside New York verdict hours after Supreme Court ruling

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyers on Monday asked the New York judge who presided over his hush money trial to set aside his conviction and delay his sentencing scheduled for later this month.

The letter to Judge Juan M. Merchan cited the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling earlier Monday and asked the judge to delay Trump’s sentencing while he weighs the high court’s decision and how it could influence the New York case, the people said.

The people could not discuss details of the letter before it was made public and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.