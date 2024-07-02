Nation & World News

Trump seeks to set aside New York verdict hours after Supreme Court ruling

Donald Trump’s lawyers have sent a letter to the Manhattan judge in his hush money criminal case seeking permission to file a motion to set aside the verdict
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Chesapeake, Va., Friday, June 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Chesapeake, Va., Friday, June 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
By MICHAEL R. SISAK and JAKE OFFENHARTZ – Associated Press
19 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyers on Monday asked the New York judge who presided over his hush money trial to set aside his conviction and delay his sentencing scheduled for later this month.

The letter to Judge Juan M. Merchan cited the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling earlier Monday and asked the judge to delay Trump’s sentencing while he weighs the high court’s decision and how it could influence the New York case, the people said.

The people could not discuss details of the letter before it was made public and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled for the first time that former presidents have broad immunity from prosecution.

Trump was convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records, arising from what prosecutors said was an attempt to cover up a hush money payment just before the 2016 presidential election.

Merchan instituted a policy in the run-up to the trial requiring both sides to send him a one-page letter summarizing their arguments before making longer court filings. He said he did that to better manage the docket, so he was not inundated with voluminous paperwork.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Family photo

5 members of metro Atlanta family killed in small plane crash

Credit: Michael A. Schwarz

Top item at fundraiser? $1 million for Jimmy Carter’s old art tools, print

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

After weeklong search, Georgia firefighters found dead in Tennessee

Credit: video

OPINION
Readers’ reactions to AJC editorial calling on Biden to pass the torch

Credit: video

OPINION
Readers’ reactions to AJC editorial calling on Biden to pass the torch

Credit: Courtesy Gensler

Centennial Yards starting entertainment district, limits Gulch parking
The Latest

Credit: AP

Ahead of election, Venezuela's Maduro says he has 'agreed' to resume negotiations with...
11m ago
2 men were arrested on a road within Oprah's Hawaii ranch. They're suspected of illegal...
13m ago
The Karen Read murder case ends in a mistrial. Prosecutors say they will try again
14m ago
Featured

Credit: NYT

The Supreme Court immunity ruling may not save Trump in Georgia
Plans underway for Jimmy Carter’s 100th birthday
13 festive events that can make your July 4th spectacular