Trump seeks to appeal decision not to disqualify district attorney from Georgia election case

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and other defendants in Georgia's election interference case filed court papers Monday seeking to appeal a judge's ruling not to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from their prosecution.

The resignation of the special prosecutor with whom Willis had a romantic relationship is not enough to correct the appearance of impropriety the judge found, attorneys for Trump, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and six other defendants said in a court filing.

“Whether District Attorney Willis and her Office are permitted to continue representing the State of Georgia in prosecuting the Defendants in this action is of the utmost importance to this case, and ensuring the appellate courts have the opportunity to weigh in on these matters pre-trial is paramount,” they wrote.