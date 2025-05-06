Nation & World News
Trump says only 21 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza now believed to be alive

President Donald Trump says three hostages held by Hamas in Gaza have died, leaving only 21 believed to be still living
President Donald Trump speaks before Steve Witkoff is sworn as special envoy during a ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Washington, as Vice President JD Vance watches. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

22 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Tuesday that three hostages held by Hamas in Gaza have died, leaving only 21 believed to be still living.

“As of today, it’s 21, three have died,” Trump said of the hostages being held by Hamas, noting until recently it had been 24 people believed to be living. He did not elaborate on the identities of those now believed to be dead, nor how he had come to learn of their deaths. “There’s 21, plus a lot of dead bodies," Trump said.

One American, Edan Alexander, had been among the 24 hostages believed to be alive, with the bodies of several other Americans also held by Hamas after its Oct. 7, 2023 assault on Israel.

The president's comments came as Israel approved plans on Monday to seize the Gaza Strip and to stay in the Palestinian territory for an unspecified amount of time, in a bid to recover the hostages and try to fulfill its war aims of destroying Hamas. If implemented, the move would vastly expand Israel's operations there and likely draw fierce international opposition.

Inter Milan's Davide Frattesi celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Inter Milan and Barcelona at San Siro stadium in Milan , Italy, Tuesday, May 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: AP

Débora Rey and her husband Martín Verdi liked Trump's "get tough on undocumented immigrants" stance but they didn't think he would go after legal immigrants like their son. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

