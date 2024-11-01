Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Trump says Liz Cheney might not be such a 'war hawk' if she had guns pointed at her

Former President Donald Trump has launched another attack on former Rep. Liz Cheney, calling the Republican former Wyoming congresswoman a “war hawk” and suggesting she might not be as willing to send troops to fight if she had guns pointed at her
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks with Tucker Carlson during a Tucker Carlson Live Tour show at Desert Diamond Arena, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

AP

AP

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks with Tucker Carlson during a Tucker Carlson Live Tour show at Desert Diamond Arena, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) (AP)
By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump launched another attack on former Rep. Liz Cheney late Thursday, calling the Republican former Wyoming congresswoman a "war hawk" and suggesting she might not be as willing to send troops to fight if she had guns pointed at her.

During an event in Glendale, Arizona, with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, the Republican presidential candidate was asked if it is weird to see Cheney campaign against him. Cheney has vocally opposed Trump since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and has become a surrogate for his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump called Cheney “a deranged person,” then added: “But the reason she couldn’t stand me is that she always wanted to go to war with people. If it were up to her we’d be in 50 different countries.”

After calling Cheney “a very dumb individual," he said: "She’s a radical war hawk. Let’s put her with the rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her. OK, let’s see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face.

“You know they’re all war hawks when they’re sitting in Washington in a nice building saying, oh gee, well let’s send 10,000 troops right into the mouth of the enemy,” Trump said.

After Harris’ campaign and other Trump critics on social media pounced on the quote, Trump’s campaign responded that he “was talking about how Liz Cheney wants to send America’s sons and daughters to fight in wars despite never being in a war herself.”

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks with Tucker Carlson during a Tucker Carlson Live Tour show at Desert Diamond Arena, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks with Tucker Carlson during a Tucker Carlson Live Tour show at Desert Diamond Arena, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump listens during a Tucker Carlson Live Tour show at Desert Diamond Arena, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

The Latest: With just 5 days to go, Harris and Trump continue to battle for votes
Placeholder Image

AP

Four memorable moments from Kamala Harris' CNN town hall
Placeholder Image

AP

Trump hurls a string of insults at Harris including 'lazy,' a racist trope against Black...
Placeholder Image

AP

A to-do list, size matters and a 'petty tyrant': Key moments from Kamala Harris' speech
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AP

Stock market today: Japan leads losses in Asia after a sharp decline on Wall St driven by...9m ago
North Korea boasts of 'the world's strongest' missile, but experts say it's too big to...11m ago
Middle East latest: Israel pounds Beirut suburb Dahiyeh with airstrikes overnight22m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

The deep-red county that shows how early voting has transformed in Georgia
For Zell Miller and his college, a full-circle moment eight decades later
Feel like Atlanta’s October has been exceptionally dry? You’d be right