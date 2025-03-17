Trump says he will talk to Putin on Tuesday as he pushes for end to Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said he would speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday as he pushes to end the war in Ukraine.
The U.S. leader disclosed the upcoming conversation to reporters while flying from Florida to Washington on Air Force One on Sunday evening.
“We will see if we have something to announce maybe by Tuesday. I will be speaking to President Putin on Tuesday,” Trump said. "A lot of work's been done over the weekend. We want to see if we can bring that war to an end.”
Although Russia failed in its initial goal to topple Ukraine with its invasion three years ago, it still controls large swaths of the country.
Trump said land and power plants are part of the conversation around bringing the war to a close.
“We will be talking about land. We will be talking about power plants,” he said.
Trump described it as "dividing up certain assets.”
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
Featured
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Lisa Young Alston, daughter of former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young, dies at 67
Lisa Young Alston, the daughter of former Atlanta Mayor and United Nations Ambassador Andrew Young, has died. The news comes the same week that Young turned 93.
Chaos and confusion: Georgia universities face hard decisions amid federal cuts
Researchers in the Peach State have watched their grants evaporate. The University of Georgia has had nine grants terminated. Georgia Tech has lost three.