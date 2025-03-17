Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Trump says he will talk to Putin on Tuesday as he pushes for end to Ukraine war

President Donald Trump told reporters that he would speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday
President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport, Friday, March 14, 2025, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport, Friday, March 14, 2025, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By CHRIS MEGERIAN – Associated Press
Updated 22 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said he would speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday as he pushes to end the war in Ukraine.

The U.S. leader disclosed the upcoming conversation to reporters while flying from Florida to Washington on Air Force One on Sunday evening.

“We will see if we have something to announce maybe by Tuesday. I will be speaking to President Putin on Tuesday,” Trump said. "A lot of work's been done over the weekend. We want to see if we can bring that war to an end.”

Although Russia failed in its initial goal to topple Ukraine with its invasion three years ago, it still controls large swaths of the country.

Trump said land and power plants are part of the conversation around bringing the war to a close.

“We will be talking about land. We will be talking about power plants,” he said.

Trump described it as "dividing up certain assets.”

Air Force One carrying President Donald Trump takes off at Palm Beach International Airport, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a joint news conference with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko following their talks at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Credit: AP

Putin agrees in principle with proposal for Ukraine ceasefire and says more discussions are needed

US envoy is taking Putin's comments on Ukraine ceasefire proposal to Trump, Kremlin official says

Trump says he was being a 'bit sarcastic' when he promised to end Russia-Ukraine war in 24 hours

The Latest

A depiction of a smuggler videoing migrants walking through the desert for later posting on social media based on hundreds of TikTok videos reviewed by the AP. (AP Illustration / Peter Hamlin)

Credit: AP

TikTok becomes a tool of choice in cat-and-mouse game between migrant smugglers and authorities

4m ago

Closing arguments set to begin in pipeline company's lawsuit against Greenpeace

7m ago

Trump administration deports hundreds of immigrants even as a judge orders their removals be stopped

31m ago

Featured

Workers, clean up damaged house near Paulding County High School after a storm passed through, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Dallas. National Weather Service teams will be conducting a damage survey in the Paulding County/Dallas area, which sustained “pretty significant” damage from the storms, NWS Senior Meteorologist Dylan Lusk told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sunday morning. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

LIVE UPDATES

NWS to investigate possible tornado in Paulding after storm damage

Lisa Young Alston, daughter of former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young, dies at 67

Lisa Young Alston, the daughter of former Atlanta Mayor and United Nations Ambassador Andrew Young, has died. The news comes the same week that Young turned 93.

Chaos and confusion: Georgia universities face hard decisions amid federal cuts

Researchers in the Peach State have watched their grants evaporate. The University of Georgia has had nine grants terminated. Georgia Tech has lost three.