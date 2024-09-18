Trump says he will meet with Narendra Modi during Indian prime minister's visit to US

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he's meeting next week with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi when Modi visits the U.S.

Modi is scheduled to be in the United States this weekend, along with the leaders of Australia and Japan, for a summit of the so-called Quad hosted by President Joe Biden in his Wilmington, Delaware, hometown. The group is formally called the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, and it began as a partnership after the devastating 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.

The popular and polarizing Indian prime minister has advanced Hindu nationalism in his decade-long tenure.