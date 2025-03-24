Trump says countries that buy Venezuelan oil will face 25% tariff

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Monday he would be placing a 25% tariff on all imports from any country that buys oil or gas from Venezuela as well as imposing new tariffs on the South American country itself.
In a Truth Social post, Trump said Venezuela has been “very hostile” to the U.S. and countries purchasing oil from it will be forced to pay the tariff on all their trade to the U.S. starting April 2.
Venezuela will face a "Secondary” tariff because it is the home to the gang Tren de Aragua, he said. The Trump administration is deporting immigrants that it claims are members of that gang who illegally crossed into the United States.
Trump said his social media post would serve as notification of this policy to the Department of Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies.
