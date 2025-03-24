Nation & World News
Trump says countries that buy Venezuelan oil will face 25% tariff

President Donald Trump says he will place a 25% tariff on all imports from any country that buys oil or gas from Venezuela
President Donald Trump waves to the media as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Saturday, March 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

By JOSH BOAK – Associated Press
19 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Monday he would be placing a 25% tariff on all imports from any country that buys oil or gas from Venezuela as well as imposing new tariffs on the South American country itself.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said Venezuela has been “very hostile” to the U.S. and countries purchasing oil from it will be forced to pay the tariff on all their trade to the U.S. starting April 2.

Venezuela will face a "Secondary” tariff because it is the home to the gang Tren de Aragua, he said. The Trump administration is deporting immigrants that it claims are members of that gang who illegally crossed into the United States.

Trump said his social media post would serve as notification of this policy to the Department of Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies.

