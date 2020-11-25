Trump refuses to accept Biden's win as transition proceeds

Among them was a special guest — the president — who at one point had been expected to attend in person, but did not after another member of his legal team announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday morning.

Trump spoke for about 11 minutes via a phone held up to a microphone by his lawyer Jenna Ellis and insisted again that the election had been “rigged" for Biden.

“This election has to be turned around," he stated.

It was yet another stunning declaration from an American president advocating overturning a democratic election and the voters' will because he wants to stay in power.

The hotel where the Senate Majority Policy Committee met is about a mile from the scene of Pickett’s Charge, where Union troops repelled a desperate Confederate attack in July 1863. It helped turn the tide of the American Civil War against the slave-owning South.

The Trump campaign on Wednesday asked the U.S. 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals for the chance for Giuliani to give oral arguments in its appeal over the vote count in Pennsylvania. The court has not yet said if it will hear arguments.

___ Scolforo reported from Harrisburg, Pa.

Supporters of President Donald Trump, left, gather as a counter protester holds a sign outside of the Wyndham Hotel where the Pennsylvania State Senate Majority Policy Committee is scheduled to meet, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Gettysburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez