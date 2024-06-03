Trump raises $141 million in May, bolstered by guilty verdict

It is unclear how much Trump and the GOP spent in May. But the sum could help them close the money gap with Biden that has persisted throughout the race.

Trump's campaign said in a press release Monday that it had received more than two million donations in the month of May averaging $70.27. More than a third of that haul — 37.6% — came in the form of online contributions in the 24 hours after the verdict was announced, it said.

About a quarter of the donors, it said, were new to the campaign.

“We are moved by the outpouring of support for President Donald J. Trump. The American people saw right through Crooked Joe Biden’s rigged trial, and sent Biden and Democrats a powerful message – the REAL verdict will come on November 5th,” Trump Campaign senior advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles said in a statement.

Biden campaign spokesman Ammar Moussa said the campaign would “see how the numbers actually shake out” when they are officially reported, but said, “one thing’s for certain: Trump’s billionaire friends are propping up the campaign of a white collar crook because they know the deal - they cut him checks and he cuts their taxes while working people and the middle class pay the tab.”

Trump's campaign announced last week that it had raised more than $50 million online in the 24 hours after the Manhattan jury announced its verdict, making Trump the first former president — and first major party presumptive nominee — in the nation's history to be convicted of a crime.

He will be sentenced on July 11. ___

Associated Press writer Seung Min Kim contributed to this report.