Trump pushes false claims that Pence could 'send back' votes

The renewed attacks by Trump come as Pence has been traveling the country, visiting early voting states, delivering speeches and hosting fundraisers for midterm candidates as he mulls a run for president in 2024. Pence, unlike some possible contenders, has notably declined to rule out running against Trump, who has been teasing his own comeback campaign.

A Pence spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump's attacks. Pence will be delivering a speech Friday at the conservative Federalist Society and may respond then.

Pence has so far tried to thread a needle on his actions Jan. 6, which continue to enrage large portions of Trump's base. Pence has said he and Trump will likely never see "eye to eye" on what happened that day, when a mob of Trump supporters violently smashed through the U.S. Capitol building, assaulting police officers and hunting down lawmakers, including Pence. But Pence has defended his actions, saying he was abiding by his constitutional role.

Pence said in an interview with Fox News host Jesse Watters last month that he and Trump hadn't spoken since last summer, but insisted that they had “parted amicably.”

“You know, I’ve said many times we — it was difficult, Jan. 6th was difficult. It was a tragic day in the life of the nation. I know I did my duty under the Constitution of the United States. But the president and I sat down in the days that followed that. We spoke about it, talked through it. We parted amicably,” he said.

Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, the chair of the Jan. 6 committee, and Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California have both said they plan to call Pence to testify as part of their investigation. But it's unclear what Pence will do.

During a trip to New Hampshire in December, Pence declined to say how he would respond, telling The Associated Press that "we’ll evaluate any of those requests as they come.”