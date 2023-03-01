X
Dark Mode Toggle

Trump planning first Iowa trip since announcing 2024 bid

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By THOMAS BEAUMONT, Associated Press
55 minutes ago
Donald Trump is planning to visit Iowa in mid-March, a first foray to the leadoff caucus state since announcing his 2024 White House campaign

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Donald Trump is planning to visit Iowa in mid-March, a first foray to the leadoff caucus state since announcing his 2024 White House campaign.

The former president hinted at an Iowa trip “very soon” in a radio interview with Des Moines talk show host Simon Conway on Tuesday. A Trump aide confirmed Wednesday that plans were underway for an upcoming appearance, but declined to provide details about the location or date, beyond the middle of this month.

The aide spoken on condition of anonymity to discuss plans that have not been publicly announced.

“We're planning something very soon,” Trump told Conway on WHO radio. “And then we'll be coming back at least a couple of times before the election.”

Trump has been notably absent in Iowa, where Republican candidate Nikki Haley, his former U.N. ambassador, and potential rivals Mike Pence, the former vice president, and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., have visited after a slow start to campaigning in the state.

Some Iowa Republican activists, including Gloria Mazza, chairwoman of the Polk County Republicans, representing Iowa's most populous county, have noted that Trump has stayed away so far. Trump traveled in January to New Hampshire, scheduled to host the first Republican presidential primary next year, and South Carolina, the South's first primary.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Photo provided by Ceciley Pangburn

Police: UGA football staffer drunk, racing at 104 mph before fatal crash2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA star Jalen Carter present at scene of fatal crash
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA’s Jalen Carter charged with reckless driving and street racing
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Kemp administration deals blow to Buckhead cityhood push
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Kemp administration deals blow to Buckhead cityhood push
7h ago

Credit: TNS

Bradley’s Buzz: The Falcons will add a QB. Here are thoughts
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Intel agencies: No sign adversaries behind 'Havana syndrome'
1m ago
Lilly plans to slash some insulin prices, expand cost cap
2m ago
Deals done long before NHL trade deadline set stage for more
4m ago
Featured

Georgia Power proposes steep rate increase for customers - How it affects what you pay
16h ago
Results from the Tuesday special election for the Georgia Legislature
Refugees and their advocates see a champion in Jimmy Carter
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top