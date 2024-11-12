Breaking: Georgia election boards certified Trump’s win. Some Republicans objected to the law
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Trump picks former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee to be ambassador to Israel

President-elect Donald Trump will nominate former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee as ambassador to Israel
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump talks with former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee during a roundtable at the Drexelbrook Catering & Event Center, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, in Drexel Hill, Pa. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump talks with former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee during a roundtable at the Drexelbrook Catering & Event Center, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, in Drexel Hill, Pa. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
By ZEKE MILLER and MICHELLE L. PRICE – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump will nominate former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee as ambassador to Israel, Trump announced Tuesday.

Huckabee is a staunch defender of Israel and his intended nomination comes as Trump has promised to align U.S. foreign policy more closely with Israel's interests as it wages wars against Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

“Mike has been a great public servant, Governor, and Leader in Faith for many years,” Trump said in a statement. “He loves Israel, and the people of Israel, and likewise, the people of Israel love him. Mike will work tirelessly to bring about Peace in the Middle East!”

Huckabee has led paid tour group visits to Israel for years, frequently advertising the trips on conservative-leaning news outlets.

David Friedman, who served as Trump's ambassador to Israel in his first term, said he was “thrilled” by Trump's selection of Huckabee.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Here are the people Trump has picked for key positions so far1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trump promises to bring lasting peace to a tumultuous Middle East. But fixing it won't be...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Here’s who’s joining the Trump administration1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trump chooses New York Rep. Elise Stefanik as ambassador to the United Nations
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Mike Tyson-Jake Paul: How to watch the fight, time, odds6m ago
Middle East latest: US won't halt any weapons to Israel over Gaza humanitarian aid...9m ago
Jury awards Abu Ghraib detainees $42 million, holds contractor responsible12m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia election boards certified Trump’s win. Some Republicans objected to the law21m ago
Laken Riley case: Jose Ibarra waives right to jury in murder trial
He sold $1.3M in Taylor Swift, UGA, Masters tickets. Police say they were fake2h ago