Trump PAC complaint against DeSantis rejected in Florida

The complaint came as the former president had begun to accelerate criticism of DeSantis, who is widely seen as Trump’s most serious challenger for the 2024 GOP nomination. DeSantis has largely avoided firing back at Trump, while the former president peppers the governor with nicknames and takes shots at DeSantis' policy positions.

Trump himself faced similar criticism before announcing his own candidacy in November, accused of violating federal campaign laws by raising and spending money for a run ahead of a formal 2024 campaign launch. He was never reprimanded or fined as a result.

While DeSantis has not yet formally announced a 2024 campaign, he is expected to do so after Florida's legislative session ends in May. In the meantime, he has traveled to early-voting states to promote his new book and has met with donors, and just returned from an overseas trade mission.

DeSantis' communications team had said the complaint was a politically motivated attack when it was filed but did not immediately return an emailed request for comment on Monday.

Ethics complaints are often used by campaigns to raise questions about opponents by making complaints public, although many are resolved or dismissed without the commission finding violations.