Trump Organization offloads Bronx golf course to casino company with New York City aspirations

The Trump Organization will offload its rights to operate a Bronx golf course to a company that is seeking to build a casino in New York City

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By JAKE OFFENHARTZ – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump Organization has sold its right to operate a public golf course in the Bronx, city officials confirmed, offloading control of the publicly-owned property to a company that is seeking to build a casino in New York City.

Bally’s Corporation, a gaming and entertainment company, will take over the job of running the 18-hole course, known as Trump Golf Links Ferry Point, according to a spokesperson for the city’s comptroller. The terms of the lease transfer were not immediately available.

The deal appeared to mark a resolution in the city’s battle to rid the course of its association with the former president, whose bold-faced name has for years greeted drivers passing the course on the Whitestone Bridge.

Following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, then-Mayor Bill de Blasio said he would scrap the contract with the Trump Organization, claiming that Trump's incitement of rioters gave the city legal authority to do so.

That argument was rejected by a state judge last year, a ruling that would have allowed the Trump Organization to operate the course through the expiration of its lease in 2035.

News of the Trump Organization’s decision to voluntarily relinquish its operating rights drew cheers from some New York Democrats.

In a statement, city Comptroller Brad Lander said he was “delighted that Trump’s name will no longer deface city parkland.”

Emailed inquiries to Bally’s and the Trump Organization were not returned.

Earlier this year, Bally's told The New York Times it had reached a deal to take over a smaller portion of the property, promising to remove Trump's name only if they were awarded one of the highly coveted casino licenses.

Under the new deal, Bally’s will take over full operations, management and maintenance of the golf course, removing the Trump Organization from any involvement with the property, according to the comptroller’s spokesperson.

The deal was approved by both the comptroller and the city's parks department.

“We are supportive of the transfer of the Ferry Point Golf Course to Bally’s, and we are confident they will deliver a high-quality golfing experience to New Yorkers,” Dan Kastanis, a parks department spokesperson, said in a statement.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Woodstock woman and ‘zip-tie guy’ son sentenced on Jan. 6 charges5h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Judge denies Meadows’ bid to move Fulton case to fed court
3h ago

Credit: Caroline Silva

Family of deacon who died during arrest in Atlanta views body camera footage
3h ago

Credit: AP

UPDATE
More co-defendants seek to punish Fulton prosecutor over legal brochure
4h ago

Credit: AP

UPDATE
More co-defendants seek to punish Fulton prosecutor over legal brochure
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Photos: Braves rout the Pirates
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

New Mexico governor issues order suspending the right to carry firearms in public across...
10m ago
Gov. Kristi Noem endorses Trump as he visits South Dakota
26m ago
Prison guard who missed killer's escape is fired, as hunt for fugitive focuses on botanic...
33m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz/jason.getz@ajc.com

Week 4 Georgia high school football scoreboard
2h ago
YOUR HEALTH
With COVID-19 rising in Georgia, updates on booster vaccines and symptoms
Meet the 34-year-old judge who will oversee Trump prosecution in Georgia
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top