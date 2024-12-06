Nation & World News
Trump offers a public show of support for Pete Hegseth, his embattled nominee to lead the Pentagon

President-elect Donald Trump is offering a public show of support for Pete Hegseth, his embattled choice to lead the Pentagon
Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be defense secretary, responds to reporters during a meeting with Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be defense secretary, responds to reporters during a meeting with Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By COLLEEN LONG – Associated Press
55 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump on Friday offered a public show of support for Pete Hegseth, his embattled choice to lead the Defense Department whose confirmation by the Senate is in doubt as he faces questions over allegations of excessive drinking, sexual assault and his views on women in combat.

“Pete Hegseth is doing very well,” Trump posted on his social media site. “He will be a fantastic, high energy, Secretary of Defense." The president added that "Pete is a WINNER, and there is nothing that can be done to change that!!!”

Hegseth spent much of the week on Capitol Hill trying to salvage his Cabinet nomination and reassure Republican senators that he is fit to lead Trump's Pentagon.

He's promised not to drink on the job and told lawmakers he never engaged in sexual misconduct, even as his professional views on female troops have also come under intensifying scrutiny. He said as recently as last month that women "straight up" should not serve in combat.

Trump has nominated a slate of loyal, 2020-election denying candidates to fill out his administration and help in his effort to remake the federal government and seek revenge on his enemies.

But he's already meeting some resistance. Two of his other choices have stepped down as they faced intense scrutiny: former congressman Matt Gaetz, his first choice for attorney general; and Chad Chronister, a Florida sheriff who was Trump's first choice to lead the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Trump's transition team has been looking at potential replacements if Hegseth's nomination cannot move forward, including former Trump rival Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

