Trump names Bowman as top Federal Reserve bank regulator

President Donald Trump on Monday nominated Michelle Bowman to oversee the Federal Reserve's financial regulatory efforts, a move that could lead to looser rules for large banks.

Bowman was appointed by Trump in 2018 to serve on the Fed's governing board. She replaces Michael Barr as the Fed's Vice Chair for Supervision, after Barr stepped down last month to avoid a legal fight that could have ensued had Trump carried out his threat to fire him. Barr, however, stayed on the seven-member Fed board, forcing Trump to pick from one of the existing governors.

Her nomination was welcomed by banking industry lobbying groups, including the American Bankers Association and the Independent Community Bankers of America.