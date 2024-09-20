Nation & World News

Trump Media plummets to new low on the first trading day the former president can sell his shares

Shares of Trump Media have slumped to new lows on the first trading day that its biggest shareholder, former President Donald Trump, is free to sell his stake in the company behind the Truth Social platform
FILE - Pedestrians walk past the Nasdaq building as the stock price of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. is displayed on screens, March 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Pedestrians walk past the Nasdaq building as the stock price of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. is displayed on screens, March 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
By MATT OTT – Associated Press
36 minutes ago

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group slumped to their lowest level ever at the opening bell Friday, the first trading day that its biggest shareholder, former President Donald Trump, is free to sell his stake in the company behind the Truth Social platform.

Shares of Trump Media, commonly called TMTG, tumbled almost 7% to $13.73, putting the value of the company at less than $3 billion. Trump owns more than half of it.

Trump and other insiders in the company have been unable to cash in on the highly volatile stock due standard lock-up agreements that prevent big stakeholders from selling stakes for a set period after a company becomes publicly traded. TMTG began trading publicly in March.

Trump owns nearly 115 million shares of the company, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Based on TMTG's share price early Friday, Trump's holdings are worth, at least on paper, about $1.6 billion. It's usually not in the best interest of big stakeholders to even attempt to sell large tranches of their stock because it could risk a broader sell-off.

Since going public, shares in Trump Media have gyrated wildly, often depending on news related to Trump, the Republican presidential nominee.

One week ago, the company's shares jumped nearly 12% after Trump said he wouldn't sell shares when the lock-up period lifted. The stock dipped more than 10% following the debate earlier this month between Trump and the Democrats' nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris. In mid-July, shares climbed more than 31% in the first day of trading following the first assassination attempt on Trump.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. is now worth considerably less than several months ago. When the company made its debut on the Nasdaq in March, shares hit a high of $79.38.

Truth Social came into existence after he was banned from Twitter and Facebook following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Based in Sarasota, Florida, Trump Media has been losing money and struggling to raise revenue. It lost nearly $58.2 million last year while generating only $4.1 million in revenue, according to regulatory filings.

Shares in former President Donald Trump's publicly-traded media company have significantly declined in value since the stock's March debut. (AP Digital Embed)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trump Media stock jumps after former president says he won't sell shares when lockup...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trump will soon be able to sell shares in Truth Social's parent company. What's at stake?
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Wall Street edges back from its records as FedEx slumps25m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Wall Street soars to records as Dow leaps 500 in a rate-cut rally that swept the world
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

'A star is born': Actor Maisy Stella breaks through in 'My Old Ass'3m ago
Israel hits Beirut, killing at least 9 people and wounding dozens in deadliest strike in...5m ago
Takeaways from AP's report on churches starting schools in voucher states9m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Armed guards, panic buttons: The changes coming to one Georgia hospital system
OPINION
MURPHY: A woman as president? No thanks, say one-fifth of Georgia voters
Georgia students plan walkouts Friday to demand tougher gun safety measures