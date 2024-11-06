Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Trump Media gains post-election, even as Truth Social parent reports $19 million quarterly loss

The parent company of Donald Trump’s social networking site Truth Social lost $19.2 million in the last quarter, according to an earnings report released on the same day he won back the presidency
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

AP

AP

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (AP)
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The parent company of Donald Trump's social networking site Truth Social lost $19.2 million in the last quarter, according to an earnings report released on the same day he won back the presidency.

Trump Media and Technology Group reported late Tuesday that much of that loss stemmed from more than $12 million in legal fees, along with a decline in revenue, according to the surprise Election Day earnings report. Its stock price surged Wednesday but that was more likely due to Trump’s defeat of Vice President Kamala Harris to retake the presidency than on its profit prospects.

Trump created the company after he was banned from Twitter and Facebook following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Revenue for the three-month period that ended on September 30 was just over $1 million, down nearly 6% from a year earlier. Trump Media, based in Sarasota, Florida, has lost more than $363 million so far this year.

Trump Media said some of its costs related to the launch of its new TV streaming service called Truth+.

CEO and former Republican U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes said in a statement the company “continues to explore additional possibilities for growth” such as mergers with other companies that “would benefit from Trump Media technology and branding.”

The company said in a regulatory finding that its success depends in part on “the reputation and popularity of President Donald J. Trump.”

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Musk tests the role of money in U.S. politics with multimillion-dollar effort to back...
Musk tests the role of money in U.S. politics with multimillion-dollar effort to back...
Placeholder Image

AP

Four years make a big difference for Donald Trump — and for Fox News2h ago
Placeholder Image

AP

Stocks and bitcoin jump after Trump's victory. So do worries about inflation as Dow...2h ago
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AP

Democrats enter a Trump presidency without a plan or a clear leader12m ago
California voters pass initiative to make some shoplifting and drug offenses felonies13m ago
Canada orders TikTok's Canadian business to be dissolved but won't block app15m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Evan Vucci/AP

Live updates: What are Trump’s plans for a second administration?
Developers ask ‘What’ll Ya Have?’ The Varsity hungers for student housing
Bradley’s Buzz: Is UGA winning despite Carson Beck or because of him?