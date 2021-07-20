Trump: Liz Cheney opponents to meet with him pre-endorsement

They include Cheyenne attorney and businessman Darin Smith; retired U.S. Army Col. Denton Knapp, who has said he's headed back to Wyoming after living elsewhere since high school; state Sen. Anthony Bouchard of Cheyenne; and state Rep. Chuck Gray of Casper. None immediately answered on the record Tuesday if they planned to meet with Trump or would agree to drop out if they didn't get his endorsement.

Cheney is the elder daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney. First elected in 2016, she is Wyoming's lone representative in the U.S. House.

Her vote to impeach Trump and not back down from blaming him for the riot caused fellow Republicans to vote Cheney out a high-ranking House GOP leadership post in May.

House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi recently named Cheney and seven Democrats to a committee to investigate the riot. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy announced Monday he'd chosen five Republicans for the panel.

Cheney has said she voted to impeach Trump in defense of the Constitution. Asked about Trump's statement Monday, Cheney spokesman Jeremy Adler pointed out a May interview on NBC's "Today" show where she was asked about the field of opponents.

“Bring it on,” Cheney said.

___

Follow Mead Gruver at https://twitter.com/meadgruver