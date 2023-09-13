BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT | Overturned truck, spilled load shuts down I-285 in Sandy Springs

Trump, legal team must use secure facility to review classified evidence in documents case

A federal judge in the case charging Donald Trump with illegally hoarding top secret documents at his Florida estate has directed the former president to use a secure facility to review classified evidence and has sharply restricted his ability to discuss that information with others

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By ERIC TUCKER – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in the case charging Donald Trump with illegally hoarding top secret documents at his Florida estate directed the former president on Wednesday to use a secure facility to review classified evidence and sharply restricted his ability to discuss that information with others.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon issued a protective order saying that Trump and his legal team cannot disclose classified information in the case to anyone other than the court, "government personnel who hold appropriate security clearances and have been determined to have a need-to-know" and others "specifically authorized to access that information."

The order from Cannon followed a sealed hearing this week between lawyers for Trump and two other defendants in the case and prosecutors on special counsel Jack Smith's team. It concerned a generally perfunctory, but in this case contested, issue of how the parties should be directed to handle the classified evidence at the center of the indictment.

Lawyers for Trump had sought the right for him to "re-establish" the same secure facility he was previously permitted as president to use to review classified information. Prosecutors strongly objected to the idea of setting up such a facility at Mar-a-Lago, where hundreds of documents marked classified were taken after Trump left office. They said he was seeking special treatment that no other defendant would get.

“In essence, he is asking to be the only defendant ever in a case involving classified information (at least to the Government’s knowledge) who would be able to discuss classified information in a private residence,” prosecutors wrote. “And of course, The Mar-a-Lago Club is even less suited than most residences to host a secure location, because it is a social club.”

Cannon's 16-page order on Wednesday did not reference Mar-a-Lago, suggesting she did not support the Trump request. Instead, she directed Trump and his legal team to use an accredited secure compartmented information facility, or SCIF, to review classified evidence.

Cannon also said she's been advised that Trump's lawyers have at least interim security clearances, allowing them to have access to classified information.

____

Follow Eric Tucker at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Editors' Picks

Credit: WSB 24-Hour Traffic Center

TRAFFIC ALERT
Overturned truck, spilled load shuts down I-285 in Sandy Springs34m ago

Sending Fulton inmates out of state? Public defender seeks to stop sheriff
3h ago

Credit: ASSOCiA

TV, film producers spent $4.1 billion in Georgia fiscal year 2023
2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

YSL case: Witness list grows but defendants down to 7
3h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

YSL case: Witness list grows but defendants down to 7
3h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

NEW DEVELOPMENT
Trump RICO defendant wants to inspect confidential Fulton voting records
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's defense attorneys ask senators to end impeachment...
8m ago
How they got him: Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante arrested after 2-week pursuit in...
9m ago
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a...
12m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

As Braves close in on 6th straight NL East title, follow updates from the AJC
5h ago
16 with Georgia connections among those remembered on 22nd Sept. 11 Day
PHOTOS: Ceremonies across the nation commemorate 22nd anniversary of 9/11
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top