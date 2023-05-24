Trump lawyers seek meeting with Garland as Mar-a-Lago investigation shows signs of winding down

In the letter, which Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, attorneys John Rowley and James Trusty asserted that Trump is "being treated unfairly" and asked for a meeting to discuss "the ongoing injustice that is being perpetrated by your Special Counsel and his prosecutors." The language echoed some of Trump's own complaints in recent months about the investigations being led by special counsel Jack Smith.

It was not immediately clear what specifically prompted the letter, but the yearlong documents probe appears to be nearing an end. Agents and prosecutors have interviewed a broad cross-section of witnesses, including attorneys for Trump, former White House officials and other close aides.