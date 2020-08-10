Trump lawyers make final pitch to block tax record release

Trump's lawyers said Monday that the request for tax records dating back to 2011 was retaliatory after the president's company, the Trump Organization, disputed the scope of a subpoena seeking records from June 1, 2015, through Sept 20, 2018.

That time span pertains to an investigation related to payoffs to two women, including a porn actress, to keep them quiet during the 2016 presidential campaign about alleged extramarital affairs with Trump. Trump has denied the affairs.

“The District Attorney’s motion is doomed," Trump's lawyers wrote.

They said the inclusion by Vance's lawyers in their arguments of three news articles suggesting financial misdeeds by Trump “shows that the District Attorney is still fishing for a way to justify his harassment of the President."

Trump's lawyers told the judge that the subpoena was served on the president's accountant only after a disagreement arose over whether the subpoena to the Trump Organization required the production of tax returns.

They said the subpoena “reaches far beyond the scope of the investigation" by asking for all financial records, documents, and communications from all entities associated with the Trump Organization across the nation and world over nearly a decade.

“Abruptly issuing a grossly overbroad subpoena, that was copied from an unrelated congressional demand, in order to punish the President for asserting his rights is the definition of bad faith," Trump's lawyers said.