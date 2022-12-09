ajc logo
X

Trump lawyers in court for sealed hearing in Mar-a-Lago case

National & World News
By ERIC TUCKER, Associated Press
Updated 49 minutes ago
Lawyers for Donald Trump are in federal court in Washington for sealed arguments as part of the ongoing investigation into the presence of classified information at the former president’s Florida estate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump were in court Friday for sealed arguments as part of the ongoing investigation into the presence of classified information at the former president's Florida estate.

The proceedings were taking place before U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell, the chief judge of the federal court in the District of Columbia. Defense lawyers were seen entering the courtroom around 2 p.m. and were still inside more than an hour later.

A lawyer for The Associated Press and other news organizations had submitted a letter earlier Friday requesting media access to the hearing, but despite that, lawyers spoke behind closed doors.

It was not immediately clear what the outcome of the proceedings were. The Washington Post, relying on anonymous sources, reported on Thursday that the Justice Department had earlier asked Howell to hold Trump's office in contempt for failure to fully comply with a May subpoena that sought the return of classified documents in his possession. The department also wants the Trump team to appoint a custodian of records who could attest that all classified documents have been returned, according to the Post.

Lawyers for Trump declined to comment ahead of the hearing. A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment also declined to comment on the matter.

The 100 or so documents the FBI took from Mar-a-Lago in August were on top of 37 bearing classification markings that Trump lawyers retrieved from the home during a June visit. In addition, 15 boxes containing about 184 classified documents were recovered in January by the National Archives and Records Administration.

The possibility that the Justice Department had not yet recovered all classified materials has existed for months.

The FBI’s August search of the home came after investigators developed evidence indicating that additional sensitive documents remained there, even though Trump representatives had certified in June that all classified documents requested in a Justice Department subpoena had been located and returned.

The Trump lawyer who made that representation and who was serving as the custodian of his records at the time, Christina Bobb, met with the FBI in October. She told investigators that she had not drafted the letter but that another Trump lawyer who she said actually prepared it had asked her to sign it in her role as a designated custodian of Trump’s records, according to a person familiar with her account.

The Post reported earlier this week that two additional documents with classification markings were found during a recent search of a storage unit in West Palm Beach, Florida that was arranged by Trump's lawyers. Those items were then turned over to the FBI.

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink/AJC

The Jolt: These Georgia voters cast blank ballots in Senate runoff10h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office

Man accused of killing ex-wife’s attorney, setting Gwinnett law office on fire
6h ago

Atlanta News First’s chief meteorologist Jennifer Valdez will return Dec. 12 after colon...
9h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta home prices, sales, dip again in November
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta home prices, sales, dip again in November
3h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: With Abrams aide’s Tweets, Democrats’ wake-up call goes to voicemail
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: Uncredited

Ex-cop who kneeled on George Floyd’s back gets 3.5-year term
12m ago
Reports: Many security lapses led to Texas inmate's escape
22m ago
Pricey pants from 1857 go for $114k, raise Levi's questions
22m ago
Featured

Credit: Uncredited

Open enrollment deadline nears for Georgians who qualify for ACA insurance
7h ago
Scoreboard: Georgia high school football state championship games today
18h ago
Kemp: No state gas tax through the holidays, but levy returns in January
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top