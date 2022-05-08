Trump attorneys fighting contempt ruling detail doc search

Habba conducted searches of Trump's offices and private quarters at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, according to the filing, but didn't find any relevant documents that hadn't already been produced. The filing also detailed searches of other locations including file cabinets and storage areas at the Trump Organization's offices in New York.

In a separate sworn affidavit included with the filing, Trump stated there aren't any relevant documents that haven't already been produced.

He added that he owns two cellphones: an iPhone for personal use that he submitted in March to be searched as part of the subpoena, then submitted again in May; plus a second phone he was recently given that's only used to post on Truth Social, the social media network he started after his ban from Twitter, Facebook and other platforms.

In a previous court ruling, Habba called the contempt ruling and fine "unconscionable and indefensible.”