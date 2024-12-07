Trump is welcomed by Macron to Paris with presidential pomp and joined by Zelenskyy for their talks

Trump said it was a “very great honor" to be there, while hinting at challenges ahead.

“It certainly seems like the world is going a little crazy right now. And we’ll be talking about that,” Trump said.

An actual red carpet was rolled out for Trump as Macron bestowed the kind of full diplomatic welcome that France offers sitting American presidents, complete with trumpets blaring and members of the Republican Guard in full uniform. It was a clear sign that even though Trump doesn't take office until Jan. 20, 2025, Macron and other European leaders are already working to win his favor and treating him as America's representative on the world stage.

President Joe Biden declined an invitation to attend the Notre Dame ceremony, marking five years after a devastating fire, and first lady Jill Biden was the official U.S. representative. The White House cited a scheduling conflict.

Macron and leaders across Europe are trying to persuade the president-elect to maintain support for Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s invasion. Macron's office said the war, along with conflicts in the Mideast, would be discussed.

As Trump arrived at the official residence of the French president, Macron went out of his way to project an image of close ties, offering handshakes and plenty of back-patting for the cameras.

In a video posted later on X, Macron could be heard asking Trump :“You remember?” as both men entered a reception room.

“I remember,” Trump answered.

Trump spent about 90 minutes inside, meeting first with Macron before they were joined by Zelenskyy for about 35 minutes. The three walked out together before departing in motorcades.

Macron had long planned to meet separately with Zelenskyy, and the French president's office said the three-way talks were proposed by Macron and arranged shortly before Trump’s arrival. Trump has pledged to end the war in Ukraine swiftly but has not specified how, raising concerns in Kyiv about what terms may be laid out for any future negotiations.

“United States, Ukraine and France. Together on this historic day. United for Notre-Dame. Let’s continue to work together for peace and security,” Macron wrote on X afterward.

A Trump transition official said the idea of such a meeting had been “discussed fully and agreed to” and that Trump was “fully briefed” beforehand.

The three leaders spoke in English, and translator was in the room, according to a French official.

Accompanying Trump to Paris was a small contingent of advisers that included incoming chief of staff Susie Wiles, along with Steve Witkoff, whom Trump has tapped as his special envoy to the Middle East, and Massad Boulos, named as a senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs.

Trump’s victory last month threw into doubt the Biden administration's flow of money and arms to Ukraine. Trump has characterized Zelenskyy as “the greatest salesman on Earth” for winning billions in U.S. aid. Trump also has said he work out a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine within a day of taking office and has promoted his good relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In an effort to build trust with the incoming U.S. administration, Zelenskyy’s top aide Andriy Yermak met key members of Trump’s team on a two-day trip to the U.S. earlier this week.

Macron has argued that Ukraine's defeat or a cease-fire with Russia on unfavorable terms to Ukraine would be viewed as a loss for the U.S. and even Trump himself, according to two European officials familiar with the matter.

At Notre Dame, Trump was greeted by Macron and his wife, Brigitte. Trump kissed her on each cheek and posed for photographs with the couple.

Inside, Trump greeted Zelenskyy once more, as well as Britain’s Prince William, whom Trump planned to meet with afterward at the British Embassy. William was scheduled to meet separately with Jill Biden separately, according to the British royal palace.

Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and X who has spent considerable time with Trump since the election and been tapped to lead an initiative to dismantle parts of the U.S. government, was also in attendance at Notre Dame.

Macron, who has had an up-and-down relationship with Trump, has made a point of cultivating a relationship since the Republican defeated Democrat Kamala Harris. But Macron's office nonetheless played down the significance of the invitation, saying other politicians not now in office had been invited as well.

Trump was invited as president-elect of a “friendly nation,” Macron's office said, adding, “This is in no way exceptional, we’ve done it before."

Trump is known to revel in pomp and circumstance. One of his first trips as president his first term was to Paris, where Macron made him the the guest of honor at Bastille Day events. Trump later said he wanted to replicate the grand military parade back in the United States.

Relations between France and the U.S. during Trump's first term began warmly enough but grew increasingly strained over time.

Macron was the guest of honor at Trump's first state dinner, and Trump traveled to France several times. But the relationship suffered after Macron criticized Trump for questioning the need for NATO and raising doubts about America's commitment to the mutual defense pact.

During the 2024 presidential campaign, Trump often mocked Macron, imitating his accent and threatening to impose steep tariffs on wine and champagne bottles shipped to the U.S. if France tried to tax American companies.

But Macron was one of the first global leaders to congratulate Trump last month after the election.

When he accepted the invitation to travel to Paris, Trump said Macron had done "a wonderful job ensuring that Notre Dame has been restored to its full level of glory, and even more so. It will be a very special day for all!" A fire in 2019 nearly destroyed the 861-year-old landmark.

Trump was president in 2019 when the fire engulfed Notre Dame, collapsing its spire and threatening to destroy one of the world’s greatest architectural treasures, known for its mesmerizing stained glass.

___

Gomez Licon reported from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Colvin from New York. Associated Press writers Hanna Arhirova in Kyiv, Ukraine, and Danica Kirka in London contributed to this report.

