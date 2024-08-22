Trump is visiting the border to highlight immigration as Democrats accuse him of sabotaging progress

Trump and his Republican allies are criticizing Harris and other Democrats for spending more time talking about him this week at the Democratic National Convention than talking about issues like the border and immigration.

“It’s like they’re having a party. They don’t mention the border. All they do is make up lies about me,” Trump complained as he called into “Fox & Friends” on Thursday morning.

Some of the speakers at the convention on Wednesday accused Trump of using the border to stir up his base. They argued that Democrats are the ones offering “real leadership" while Trump demonizes immigrants.

“When it comes to the border, hear me when I say, ‘You know nothing, Donald Trump,'" said U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, who represents the border city of El Paso, Texas. “He and his Republican imitators see the border and immigration as a political opportunity to exploit instead of an issue to address.”

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat, spoke after a video played showing Republican opposition to a bipartisan border deal earlier this year. Murphy was the top Democrat negotiating the proposal with conservative senators and said the bill would have had unanimous support if it weren't for Trump.

Trump has spent the week campaigning across the battleground states. He traveled to Pennsylvania, Michigan and North Carolina and will hold events in Las Vegas and the Phoenix suburb of Glendale on Friday. His running mate, Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, spoke at the same location near the border a few weeks ago.

___

Gomez Licon reported from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Associated Press writer Farnoush Amiri contributed to this report from Chicago.