Trump is celebrating the Super Bowl champ Eagles, but star QB Jalen Hurts is skipping the ceremony

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is hosting the 2025 Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles at the White House on Monday, but several players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, are skipping the celebration.

Hurts and other players cited scheduling conflicts as the reasons for their absences, according to a White House official who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

In his first term, Trump invited and then canceled a celebration for the Eagles in 2018 after the franchise's first Super Bowl title. He instead threw his own brief "Celebration of America" after it became clear most players weren't going to show up.