Trump influence seen in deadlock of Michigan election board

Biden crushed Trump in Wayne County, a Democratic stronghold, by a more than 2-1 margin on his way to winning Michigan by 146,000 votes, according to unofficial results. His victory reversed Trump's 2016 gains in the industrial Midwest and put Biden on the path to achieving the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House.

The county canvassers later voted again and certified the results 4-0.

There has been no evidence of widespread voting fraud in Michigan or any other state. Federal and state officials from both parties have declared the 2020 election safe and secure. But Trump and his allies have spent two weeks raising false claims of fraud and refusing to concede to Biden. That has put pressure on GOP election officials.

Norman Shinkle, one of the two Republican members of the Michigan Board of State Canvassers, told the Associated Press on Wednesday that he had not been contacted by anyone with the Trump campaign. But he said he was bombarded with phone calls and emails from random Trump supporters urging him not to approve the election results.

“They know I’m a Republican and they say, ‘Don’t certify,’” he said.

Michigan Republican Party Chair Laura Cox reacted swiftly after the deadlock. An email landed immediately at The Associated Press, with Cox saying she was proud that the party's work had caused GOP canvassers to refuse to bless the election results.

Earlier in the day, Democrats began to doubt whether Republicans would certify the vote.

“We all noticed they were on their phones (during the meeting),” Michigan Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes said. “There were a lot of text messages. Something is clearly at work. This isn’t their first canvass with precincts out of balance. They have certified elections that are more out of balance.”

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, whose district includes portions of Wayne County, said she had anticipated that the two GOP board members “would get lots of calls from senior people” in their party pressuring them to vote against certification.

Dingell said she and fellow Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Detroit phoned local leaders and activists ahead of the meeting “to make sure there would be balanced attendance.”

Detroit, which is about 80% Black, has been a frequent target of Trump, along with Philadelphia and Atlanta — cities with large African American populations that voted for Biden.

The deadlocked vote in Wayne County was a blatant attempt at voter suppression fueled by “50% racism and 50% Republican politics because of Trump,” said Nicole Small, one of hundreds of people who watched Tuesday’s meeting.

Palmer’s and Hartmann’s changes of heart came after “three hours of being berated by the public,” said Wayne County Commission Chair Alisha Bell, a Democrat who is Black.

“They came to their senses to do the right thing,” Bell said. “This was just wrong. They had to single it out against Detroit.”

The Associated Press left messages Wednesday seeking comment from Palmer and Hartmann.

Wayne County did not seem prepared for the public’s interest in the meeting. Because of the coronavirus, in-person attendance was limited. Access through Zoom was limited to 100 people and was later expanded to 300.

County canvassing board Vice Chair Jonathan Kinloch, a Democrat, said the public comments “tilled the ground” and allowed him to take Palmer and Hartmann aside to urge them to reconsider their vote.

“I’ve known them to be very decent members. I know they were under a lot of pressure” from other Republicans, Kinloch said Wednesday in an interview.

Wayne County’s election results and those of Michigan’s other 82 counties now go to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, who then presents them to the state canvassing board, which is scheduled to meet Nov. 23. That board also has four members — two Democrats and two Republicans.

“You just don’t know” what will happen, Barnes said.

Shinkle, a former state senator who been on the state board for 12 years, said he was troubled by the way the election was handled in Detroit. In particular, he said, the city failed to have a Republican working on the election staff in each of the 516 precincts, as required by law.

“I think that’s a serious problem,” Shinkle said. “From my perspective, the law wasn’t followed. I can say we have serious problems. The question is: Do we throw out the election because of it?”

The state board is tasked with reviewing the county results and compiling the certified totals into statewide totals, according to Chris Thomas, a former Michigan elections director who served as an adviser to Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey for the general election.

“This is not just a vote to certify the presidential election. This certifies the entire state, said Thomas, who added that by not certifying the county results, the state board would “would basically nullify the entire election” in Michigan.

Williams reported from West Bloomfield, Michigan. Flesher reported from Traverse City, Michigan. Associated Press writers Ed White and Katrease Stafford in Detroit contributed to this story.