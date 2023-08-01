BreakingNews
Trump charged by Justice Department for efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss

Trump indicted for his efforts to overturn 2020 presidential election results. Follow live updates

Donald Trump has been charged by the Justice Department for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
9 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — Follow along for live updates on the Justice Department's indictment of former President Donald Trump over his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The charges focus on schemes by Trump and his allies to subvert the transfer of power and keep him in office despite his loss to Joe Biden.

___

WHAT TO KNOW

— Trump has now been indicted for the third time. Here's where all the investigations stand

— Trump also was indicted in June on charges that he illegally hoarded classified documents

— Mar-a-Lago's property manager is the latest Trump staffer ensnared in his legal turmoil

Special counsel Jack Smith has a long career of confronting corruption

___

TRUMP INDICTED FOR EFFORTS TO OVERTURN 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Donald Trump has been charged by the Justice Department for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The indictment focuses on schemes by Trump and his allies to subvert the transfer of power and keep him in office despite his loss to Joe Biden. It’s the third criminal case brought against the former president as he seeks to reclaim the White House.

The criminal case comes as Trump leads the field of Republicans seeking their party’s 2024 presidential nomination. It centers on the turbulent two months between Trump’s November 2020 election loss and the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot. Trump denies doing anything wrong.

Shortly before the indictment was unsealed, Trump accused Smith’s team of trying to interfere with the election with what he called “yet another Fake Indictment.”

“Why didn’t they do this 2.5 years ago? Why did they wait so long?” he asked on his Truth Social site. “Because they wanted to put it right in the middle of my campaign. Prosecutorial Misconduct!”

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING: Trump charged by DOJ for efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss10m ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Fulton sheriff says he’s ready for possible Trump indictment
1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

BREAKING: Ex-Democratic state lawmakers subpoenaed in Trump probe
37m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Metro Atlanta districts focus on staffing ahead of first day
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Metro Atlanta districts focus on staffing ahead of first day
1h ago

Credit: Ryon Horne / Ryon.Horne@ajc.com

50 Years of Hip-Hop: T.I., Goodie Mob to headline free Atlanta concert
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

An accomplice to convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh's financial misdeeds gets seven years...
13m ago
Super Bowl winner Bruce Collie's daughter is among 4 killed in Wisconsin aircraft crashes
15m ago
Maine's biggest newspaper group is now a nonprofit under the National Trust for Local...
15m ago
Featured

What’s an Indictment? Here’s what to know
August is National Black Business Month. Here’s what you should know
3h ago
New scores: How’d your school do on the 2023 Georgia Milestones tests?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top