Trump's pick overtakes GOP House member who voted to impeach

Under the state's primary system, all candidates run on the same ballot, and the top two vote getters advance to the November election, regardless of party.

Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez had already advanced to the November ballot since she was the top vote getter after the Aug. 2 primary, with 31% of the vote. Herrera Beutler, who had about 24% on Election Night, dropped to just over 22% by Monday, and was trailing Kent – a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump who surged in late returns and had nearly 23% of the vote— by 960 votes.