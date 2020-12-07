Trump honors legendary Iowa wrestler Gable at White House

“No one has done more to promote wrestling in America than Dan Gable,” Trump said.

Trump also used the ceremony to push his false narrative that he won the election, saying at one point: “I'm 2-0 and that's pretty good, too. But we'll see how that turns out."

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is awarded to people who have made exceptional contributions to the security or national interests of America, to its culture or to other significant endeavors.

Last week, Trump presented the medal to college football Hall of Famer and political ally Lou Holtz, whose 34-year coaching career included the 1988 national title at the University of Notre Dame.

President Donald Trump awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor, to Olympic gold medalist and former University of Iowa wrestling coach Dan Gable in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

