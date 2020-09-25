Trump hits battleground states courting key voters

An NBC-Marist poll of Florida voters released earlier this month found Latinos in the state about evenly divided between Biden and Trump — a major change from the same poll in 2016, when Democrat Hillary Clinton led Trump by a 59% to 36% margin. But a Monmouth University poll also conducted this month found Biden well ahead of Trump among Latino voters in the state, 58% to 32%.

Because of mounting concerns that Biden's standing is slipping, the campaign has embarked on an urgent effort to try to shore up support among older voters, suburbanites and African Americans to try to make up for losses elsewhere.

Hispanic voters in Florida tend to be somewhat more Republican-leaning than Hispanic voters nationwide because of the state’s Cuban American population, which Trump worked to appeal to in his remarks.

Trump's rally in Jacksonville on Thursday night drew a crowd of thousands of supporters, most of whom stood shoulder-to-shoulder and largely eschewed masks, despite the ongoing pandemic that has now killed more than 200,000 people across the country, including more than 13,900 in Florida, according to the state.

